Notices have appeared at a number of green lanes in the island claiming to be from the government.
The Department of Infrastructure says that the notices, which state motorcycling is not allowed on green lanes, have not been issued by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
It said: ‘These notices are not bona fide and have no validity.
‘Green lanes are roads and are the responsibility of the Department of Infrastructure.
‘Wherever Green lanes or Public Rights of Way are temporarily closed to the public entirely or a class of vehicle then there will be on-site notification/signage from the Department of Infrastructure.’
It said that if anybody is in doubt, they should contact DEFA on 850000 for clarification.
‘So far where we have been informed that notices have been erected we have found they have already been removed before our staff could take them down,’ it added.