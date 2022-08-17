Solar panels for new centre
Braddan Commissioners are taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment with a new community centre powered by solar energy.
The Braddan Community Centre at the Strang, which is currently undergoing construction, will include a large 50kWp array, the largest on any Isle of Man public building.
It will provide green and clean energy for the community centre, due to open in spring 2023, and all those who use it.
According to the commissioners, the long-term investment will also have benefits both in the cost of solar power, compared to electricity, and environmentally, with an estimated saving of 600,000kg of CO2.
This is the equivalent to planting 700 trees.
Braddan Commissioners chairman Andrew Jessopp said: ‘The decision by the Commissioners to include PV panels in the scheme continues to show the board’s commitment to reducing the authority’s carbon footprint and to help set a good example to other government organisations.’
Following a tender process, Ballasalla-based company Go Green has been chosen to install the array of solar panels.
Steven Elkins, director of Go Green, added: ‘Green energy transformation is a revolution and we commend Braddan Commissioners for their foresight into future-proofing new buildings and a commitment to improving our Manx environment.’
The commissioners also recently completed the Mullen Doway apartments in Union Mills, which have been designed to be eco-friendly with significant insulation, heat recirculation and all electric heating.
