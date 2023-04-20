A section of the bank below the Hairpin to Barrule Waterworks, on the Mountain road, slipped onto the road.
As a result of the slipped material, a very large tree above the landslip became unstable and was in danger of falling into the road.
This tree was felled and cleared by the contractors at the direction of a Department of Infrastructure engineer today, April 20.
Further works are being carried out to stabilise the rockface above the road.
Additional contracted resources have been brought in to deal with this issue, which will not impact the overall length of the road closure.