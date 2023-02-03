Vets giving penguins from the Wildlife Park X-rays used traffic cones as a way of keeping them still.
Curraghs Wildlife Park said all its older penguins are ‘still doing well’ after routine examination to check their joints for arthritis.
It said: ‘By X-ray we can assess how their joints are doing and if any medication is needed.
‘Thanks to Anna and Jakub, our vets, for coming up with a great way of making the process stress free by using a traffic cone to keep them still without the need of an anaesthetic.
‘Well done to those that spotted this ingenious way to use an everyday item for animal welfare!’