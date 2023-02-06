Tickets for next month’s Isle of Man Young Farmers’ concert went on sale at 8am on Saturday morning at the Welcome Centre. But, as has become something of a tradition, there was already a long line of people at the Sea Terminal who had been queuing since the previous evening.
Nikki Norris from Ramsey is one of the regulars in the queue: she and her daughter Treljah Norris, had arrived at twenty to nine on Friday evening.
Nikki said: ‘I’ve been doing it for many years but it’s Treljah’s second year. She kind of taken over from her grandmother of queueing.
‘We didn’t intend on coming early, it just happened, and this year is really good and it’s good to support the Isle of Man Young Farmers.’
Nicci Cain, president of the Isle of Man Young Farmers Federation, and secretary, Bryony Kneale, were both there helping to serve tea, coffee and toast to the people in the queue.
Bryony said: ‘We couldn’t believe yet again that people had been there from the night before but everyone was in good spirits. It’s absolutely mental but we’re really, really happy that they’ve showed up.’
The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ concert is on March 9, 10 and 11 at The Gaiety. As of yesterday there were a few tickets still available on the Villa Gaiety website for the Thursday night but the Friday and Saturday were virtually sold out.