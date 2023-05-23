There are only two weeks left to take part in the local consultations for UK wind farms.
The Morecambe, Morgan and Mona wind farms will be located 20km to 30km to the south east of the island.
They are expected to have a massive impact on the ferry links between the Isle of Man and England.
The ferries use different routes depending on the weather conditions, with the potential offshore wind farms affecting the available route in poor weather.
The online consultation hub is still available for those wanting to provide feedback, to access the events schedule, or find out further details on the projects.
All responses to the consultation must be submitted by midnight on June 4.
Wind farms Morgan and Mona are being developed under a joint venture between BP and Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG (EnBW), and Morecambe is being developed under a joint venture by Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A. and Flotation Energy Ltd.
Launched on April 19, events for the consultations have been hosted across North West England, Wales and the Isle of Man, providing an opportunity for the local communities and stakeholders to engage and provide feedback on the projects in person.
Richard Haydock, project director, BP, said: ‘These consultations are an important next step in delivering these projects and getting them online. We’ve had a good level of response so far, and we hope to see it continue until consultations close in a week’s time.’
Burkhard Römhild, project director at EnBW, added: ‘We appreciate the constructive feedback received to date from our stakeholders regarding our wind farm developments Morgan and Mona in the Irish Sea.
‘Taking this on board we will further fine tune the project designs in preparation of the next milestones on our way to contributing to the UK’s ambitious offshore wind targets.’
Al Rayner, projects director at Offshore Wind (OWL), joint venture of Cobra and Flotation Energy, said: ‘These projects have huge potential to further advance the UK’s offshore wind industry and supporting our nation’s Net Zero ambitions.
‘We’re delighted to have had so many meaningful and important conversations with our key stakeholders and look forward to continuing our conversations and collaborations with them throughout the projects’ development and delivery.’
For the consultations on Morecambe Offshore Windfarm Generation Assets, Morgan Offshore Wind Project Generation Assets, and Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Wind Farms Transmission assets, visit: www.morecambeandmorgan.com
