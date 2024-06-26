In a remarkable display of endurance, two friends, Phil Quirk and Graeme Saunders, ensured charity fundraising group Expedition Limitless surpassed their £100,000 target by completing the world’s longest ‘portage’ around the Parish Walk route.
This extraordinary feat was part of the fundraising efforts for Expedition Limitless (EL24), which recently saw a group of 16 islanders travel to Canada to canoe 750 kilometres up the Yukon River.
Phil and Graham took on the challenge during last weekend's Parish Walk, pulling and pushing a 55-60kg canoe from Douglas to Peel, a staggering 32.5 miles.
Their dedication and hard work paid off as they received generous donations from supporters and fellow walkers along the route, all in support of Manx Mencap.
The organisation was established in 1968 and is a long-standing charity dedicated to the support and wellbeing of people with learning disabilities. For the various challenges this summer, the group has been aided by human performance consultancy firm MHELP.
Their expertise aligns with the mission of Manx Mencap, which empowers individuals with learning disabilities by creating opportunities and hosting skill-building events.
One of the Expedition Limitless crew and international client relationship and distribution manager at Zurich on the Isle of Man, Martin Malone, also played a massive part in the team reaching their fundraising goal.
He took to the water at Mooragh Park in the hand-built canoe for 24 hours in April.
He was joined on the canoeathon by fellow Expedition Limitless members who helped him row for 102km.
All money raised through his challenge were match-funded by the Z Zurich Foundation, a charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group.
Manx Mencap expressed immense gratitude for the support and contributions, highlighting the importance of the funds raised in supporting individuals with learning disabilities.
Supporters are encouraged to continue contributing to this initiative, knowing that their donations will have a profound impact on the lives of those supported by Manx Mencap.
Phil Quirk is encouraging people to continue supporting their cause despite surpassing their initial £100,000 target.
As the Manx Independent went to press, Expedition Limitless have raised £108,141 for Manx Mencap.