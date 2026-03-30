The project involved installing a new roof light and carrying out repairs to the building’s existing flat roof. The improvements are designed to enhance the building’s weatherproofing and help protect the historic interiors and collections housed within the Grove.
The work was carried out by local tradespeople, including Gavin Edwards of GEAK Ltd, highlighting MNH’s commitment to supporting the island’s construction sector and using local expertise wherever possible.
In addition to the external works, internal repairs have also been completed, with conservation work undertaken by Grenaby Limeworks. The company’s specialist skills helped ensure that repairs were carried out in keeping with the building’s historic character ahead of redecoration.
John-Paul Walker, historic buildings architect for Manx National Heritage, said maintaining historic sites is essential to safeguarding the Isle of Man’s heritage for future generations.
He said: ‘We are delighted to have completed these important works at the Grove Museum, working with talented local contractors to ensure the highest standards of care and conservation.
‘The Grove Museum is an important part of Manx National Heritage’s portfolio, offering visitors a unique glimpse into Victorian life on the Isle of Man.
‘These improvements will support the site’s long-term sustainability and help protect our precious collections.’
The Grove Museum, located in Ramsey, is one of the island’s best-known heritage attractions and provides visitors with an insight into Victorian family life.
Following completion of the work, the museum will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28 and remain open until Sunday, November 1.
The site will be open from Saturday to Wednesday between 12pm and 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm.
More information about the Grove Museum can be found at the Manx National Heritage website.