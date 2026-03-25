This is the face of drug-driving motorist Benjamin Convery who left one of his passengers badly injured and tried claim a ‘random person’ was behind the wheel.
Convery, 29, was jailed for two and a half years at the Court of General Gaol Delivery last week after previously admitting causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving.
Isle of Man Constabulary have now released the custody photo of Convery taken folllwoing his arrest.
The court heard how emergency services were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Jurby Road in Jurby at 3.50am on Boxing Day 2024.
Prosecutor Hazel Carroon said: ‘The defendant told officers a random person had offered to drive the vehicle but had run away.’
However, officers became suspicious as Convery continued changing his account.
Officers carried out a drug test at the scene and it later emerged Convery was almost five times over the legal limit for metabolised cocaine, known as benzoylecgonine.
Convery was arrested and continued to deny he had been driving. However, DNA found on the vehicle’s airbag matched his.
Mrs Carroon told the court: ‘The passenger said he started driving like a lunatic and we asked him to slow down. His driving became wobbly before he lost control.’
The front seat passenger suffered a broken femur, broken tibia and a broken thumb. He still uses a walking stick and said ‘this has impacted my life completely’.
The court also heard Convery had a previous conviction for drink-driving.
In mitigation, defence advocate James Peterson said his client was genuinely remorseful.
As well as a prison sentence, Convery was banned from the roads for seven years.