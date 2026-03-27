Media organisation Tindle Newspapers has announced the sale of its newspaper and digital publishing business to a new joint venture.
Built up by the late Sir Ray Tindle, the business published 30 newspaper titles and websites across Wales, the West Country, Surrey and Hampshire.
Significantly, Tindle was also the parent company of Media Isle of Man - publisher of the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and The Courier as well as handling online publications Isle of Man Today and Gef The Mongoose.
The ‘new chapter’ has seen the business being sold to Iliffe Media Group Ltd and the Fowler family, meaning the titles will stay in private, family ownership.
Owen Tindle, chairman of Tindle Newspapers and Sir Ray’s son, said: ‘We believe this change of ownership represents the best strategy for our much-loved local brands to succeed in the long term.
‘The titles will benefit from the greater combined resources of the new owners and their significant experience in developing sustainable digital subscription models.’
Owen also emphasised that the decision to sell the business to the joint venture was ‘not easy’.
‘The business was built by my late father and we are immensely proud of its rich heritage and the important role it has long played in the communities we serve,’ he added.
‘Being a responsible long-term custodian also means recognising when it is time for change.
‘Given the scale and speed of digital transformation within our industry, and the competition from global technology platforms, we are passing the baton to owners with the resources and expertise to ensure the long-term sustainability of quality local journalism.’
In a letter sent out to Tindle staff members, Owen was full of praise for the work that Iliffe Media Group Ltd and the Fowler family have already done in the media industry.
‘I am pleased that lliffe News & Media and the Fowler family have already demonstrated their commitment to local journalism through their existing businesses and share values very similar to our own,’ he added.
‘Iliffe Media Group (iliffemedia.co.uk) is at the forefront of digital development and is building a subscription-based future for its local news brands. Like us, they are proud of their heritage while remaining clearly focused on digital growth.
‘In Scotland, Iliffe operates a similar joint venture with the Fowler family and is successfully developing Highland News & Media in Inverness and the surrounding communities.’
Media Isle of Man managing director Sam Jones said the company was grateful for the support it had received from the Tindle family over many years.
She said: ‘We are extremely grateful to the Tindle family for their support and encouragement of our brands on the Isle of Man during their stewardship.
‘We look forward to working with the new owners and would like to reassure readers that, for our staff, publications and customers, it will very much be business as usual.’