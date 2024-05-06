The World Manx Association has held its annual garlanding ceremony to mark the birth of the most famous Manx poet.
Thomas Edward Brown, referred to commonly as T. E. Brown, was a late-19th century scholar, schoolmaster, poet, and theologian from the Isle of Man.
He was born on May 5, 1830.
Earlier this year, a plaque dedicated to Brown’s life and work was moved to a more prominent position in the capital with the support of Douglas City Council.
The plaque, which has previously been on display in the lower part of Glen Falcon since 1951, is now located just off Broadway.
During the garlanding event, the Chairman of the World Manx Association David Christian welcomed the Patron of the Association Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer to the ceremony along with thirty of the association’s members and their friends.
Sir John Lorimer unveiled a new etching of T E Brown which now sits proudly above the original position of the plaque in Glen Falcon.
Sir Lorimer said: ‘I am pleased to see the plaque moved to a more prominent position and looks forward to seeing the area further enhanced to include aspects of Brown’s works and become a place that people learn about T E Brown and encourage Manx Literary talent’.
Following the unveiling of the etching, two children from Kewaigue School, Siena and Elivia laid a wreath at the site.
To close the event Anita Cashen read two pieces of T E Brown’s work including Betsy Lee in Manx dialect.
All those who attended the ceremony were then invited to the Mannin Hotel for refreshments.