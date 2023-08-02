The Mountain Road will be subject to a series of evening closures next week to allow hedge and verge cutting to take place.
Between Barrule Park, Ramsey and Creg Ny Baa the Mountain Road will be closed from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on Monday August 7 to Friday August 11.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said the work is done annually to ensure that the summer growth does impinge on the carriageway or obstruct the hundreds of verge master safety markers that line sloped areas at the edge of the road.
It added that the work is done in closed roads conditions to ensure the safety of our staff and contractors, together with the general public.
DOI continued to add that verge maintenance on the Mountain Road is time consuming as not all of it can be done using a tractor mounted flail. Many areas (particularly around the verge masters) have to be finished with hand operated strimmers.
The road will then be swept on a nightly basis. This work is being undertaken in the evening to mitigate the impact on commercial and commuter traffic.
It also avoids any impact on the two cafes operating at the Bungalow and the top of Snaefell.
This approach has been supported by interested parties such as Ramsey Commissioners and Ramsey Chamber of Commerce.
Where possible other minor maintenance tasks will be undertaken, but this is limited by the small windows of opportunity available when closing the road for such short periods.
The Creg Ny Baa Hotel will be operating normally during these closure periods and is accessible from Douglas via Hillberry, or alternatively via the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.