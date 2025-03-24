More than 100 people came together for this year’s Teddy’s Trundle, making it the biggest and most heartwarming event to date in support of children with Down syndrome and their families.
The event, which coincided with World Down Syndrome Day, is organised by Teddy’s mum Charli Dimelow after learning her son had Down Syndrome at eight weeks old.
Now in its fourth year, the main 21km walk from Peel to Douglas began early on Saturday morning (March 22), with 60 walkers setting off along the scenic route.
More participants joined throughout the day, culminating in an emotional final stretch at the Douglas Sea Terminal, where an additional 40 people, including staff and families from Teddy’s nursery, The Beehive, gathered to complete the journey together.
The event saw international support, with walkers travelling from the UK, Poland, and Germany to take part, including families walking in honour of their own loved ones.
Among the attendees were His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer, who lent their support by joining the walk.
This year’s Trundle also inspired satellite events across different countries.
The Monster Energy Crew took on an impressive 136km treadmill relay over 21 hours, with support from Monster Cares, who pledged to match donations made by their employees.
Meanwhile, Teddy’s family in Devon completed their own Trundle, and friends in Sweden and other parts of the UK undertook 21km walks, making this a truly international movement.
At the heart of it all was Teddy, now three and a half years old - cheeky, curious, and full of joy.
His mum, Charli, described the overwhelming emotions of the day. She said: ‘This year has been amazing—completely heartwarming.
‘Seeing so many people turn up who’ve played such a huge part in Teddy’s life and development so far has been incredibly emotional.
‘Teachers from PSAC sang to keep him smiling along the way, and when we reached the Sea Terminal, the Beehive Nursery group were there shouting his name—it was overwhelming. You could really feel the love from the whole group.
‘The staff at Beehive have been there every step of the way.
‘The weather was kind to us again, with the sun shining for most of the route… though we’re all now sporting sunburn alongside our sore legs!
‘The final moment, when Teddy walked the last stretch himself for the first time, surrounded by people who care so deeply and support him every step of the way—it was unforgettable.’
Funds raised from the event will go to Positive About Down Syndrome (PADS), a charity that has provided invaluable resources and support to Teddy’s family and many others.
Last year’s Trundle raised £7,000, but this year’s total has already smashed that by raisin more than £10,000.