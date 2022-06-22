Every Parish Walk finisher from Marown till the end
Thursday 23rd June 2022 5:56 am
Walkers taking part in the Manx Telecom Parish Walk 2022 at the top of the Clannagh Road. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) (Cjs Photography )
Today’s Manx Independent gives its readers unrivalled Parish Walk coverage.
It includes the names of every finisher from Marown till the end.
The walk is the biggest mass-participation sports event in the Isle of Man.
Around 1,000 took part this year.
The open walk is over a 85-mile course, going through every parish in the Isle of Man.
Participants have 24 hours to complete it.
Many don’t. But they do record in which parish they finish.