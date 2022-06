Every Parish Walk finisher from Marown till the end

Walkers taking part in the Manx Telecom Parish Walk 2022 at the top of the Clannagh Road. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) ( Cjs Photography )

Today’s Manx Independent gives its readers unrivalled Parish Walk coverage.

It includes the names of every finisher from Marown till the end.

The walk is the biggest mass-participation sports event in the Isle of Man.

Around 1,000 took part this year.

The open walk is over a 85-mile course, going through every parish in the Isle of Man.

Participants have 24 hours to complete it.