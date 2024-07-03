Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Saint Vulbas to claim an historic 35th stage victory at the Tour de France on Wednesday afternoon. The Manx Missile's latest win puts him one clear of the legendary Eddy Merckx and cements his position as the greatest sprinter in the history of the sport (Photo: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) ( Zac Williams/SWpix.com )