Government agency Locate Isle of Man, in collaboration with PwC Isle of Man, has launched a series of events between June and November aimed to help individuals who have recently moved to the island to settle in and feel part of the community.
The ‘Relocation’ event series, which is open to anyone who has relocated, provides an opportunity to meet others in similar situations and start building their social and professional networks, through a range of activities, ranging from café catch-ups to wine tasting.
The ‘Young Professional Connection’ events are all about bringing young professionals together, supporting Locate Isle of Man’s broader aim, to attract and retain graduates and young people.
These are open to people who have relocated to the Isle of Man, returned during university holidays or following a period of study or work, or have chosen to remain in the island after full-time education.
Organisers say each event is designed to provide individuals with a relaxed, informal and welcoming environment to meet new people.
Speaking about the initiative, political member for Locate Isle of Man Ann Corlett said: ‘Attracting and retaining skilled professionals is essential for the Isle of Man’s long-term economic success as signalled in the economic strategy and Island Plan.
‘We know that remaining, relocating or returning to the island can feel isolating at times, and these events are critical in ensuring that individuals feel part of our wonderful community.
‘By offering an opportunity to meet and connect, we are helping people to build relationships, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable transition to island life.’
Chief people officer from PwC Isle of Man Janet Donnelly added: ‘Building on last year’s success, we’re proud to continue our sponsorship of this initiative, showing our dedication to helping people find their place and build community in the Isle of Man.
‘At PwC, we tackle significant challenges, and in today’s digital world, creating moments for human connection is essential.
‘It supports mental well-being and offers people the chance to hone professional skills like communication, confidence, and relationship-building.
‘Each Relocation and Young Professional Connection event fosters a warm, inclusive space for newcomers and young professionals to connect with others at similar stages in life, forge new relationships, and share experiences.
‘We’re excited to contribute to making a positive impact on people’s journeys on the island, and to nurturing and keeping future talent.’
Upcoming Relocation events:
- Cocktail masterclass, Kiki’s, Douglas – Saturday, June 13, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
- Coffee and cake at Café Royale, Douglas – Saturday, September 12, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
- Wine tasting at the Wine Cellar, Douglas – Thursday, November 5, 7 to 10pm.
Upcoming Connection events:
- Kishtey Cheh, hot tub and Sauna Port Erin – Friday, June 12, 7 to 8pm.
- Mad Jack’s, axe throwing, Douglas – Thursday, July 9, 7 to 9pm.
- A guided glen walk, homemade soup and bonnag at Dhoon Glen, Maughold – Thursday, September 3, 7 to 9pm.
- Pub quiz, Prospect Pub, Douglas – Thursday, November 12, 7 to 10pm.