Ian Cottier has presented his weekly ‘Time for Brass’ programme on Manx Radio for 45 consecutive years, while notably also never missing an episode during that time.
The programme, which airs each Monday at 9pm from the station’s studios on Douglas Head, showcases brass band music from around the world, alongside performances from local ensembles.
The Isle of Man has a well-established brass band tradition, with the show becoming a regular feature for enthusiasts both on and off the island.
Mr Cottier first conceived the idea for Time for Brass while working as Headmaster at St Ninian’s High School.
His commitment to the show has remained steadfast, even during holidays, when he has pre-recorded episodes to ensure uninterrupted weekly broadcasts.
Manx Radio managing director Chris Sully commented: ‘Ian is a broadcasting legend on the Isle of Man, and his show has huge and popular appeal across the whole community.
‘Spending half of your life presenting and producing the same show is a remarkable achievement and one which we believe could be a record in the British Isles for a music-based show being presented by the same presenter.’
To mark his 90th birthday and extraordinary broadcasting achievements, colleagues at Manx Radio hosted a small celebration, presenting Mr Cottier with a bottle of whisky and an engraved whisky glasses.
Past episodes of Time for Brass can be listened to online at Manx Radio’s website.