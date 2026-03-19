Additional train services are being laid on tomorrow (Friday) to help commuters who normally travel by bus.
The latest round of walk-outs by striking bus drivers will take place from Friday to Monday, with services resuming on Tuesday.
Bus fare pricing will be in place from Friday to Sunday, on both the Isle of Man Steam Railway and Manx Electric Railway.
On Friday there will be a 7.45am departure from Port Erin railway station and a 3.10pm return from Douglas , which will stop at Castletown station at 3.50pm for school children heading south.
The scheduled final services of the day will also set off a little later in the afternoon, departing Douglas at 4.20pm and 4.30pm from Port Erin.
The scheduled Steam Railway timetable will run as planned on Saturday and Sunday.
Services on the MER will not operate on Wednesday March 25 due to urgent vegetation works on the line.