A couple who left behind high-pressure careers to travel the world full time in a motorhome have marked ten years on the road.
Karen and Myles Davies, who previously spent nearly two decades living in the Isle of Man, made the life-changing decision in 2016 after years of demanding work.
The couple previously ran multiple businesses, including a guest house, which Karen described as bringing ‘a lot of pressure’.
She said: ‘We were constantly working long hours. It got to a point where we just could not continue living like that.’
Karen first moved to the Isle of Man in January 1995 after accepting a secondment in a human resources role with an insurance company.
That job was eventually made permanent, and the couple began their new chapter in Douglas before eventually becoming the owners and operators of the Tholt Y Will Hotel.
They ran the hotel for a decade before moving to Ramsey, where they lived before relocating to the UK in 2012.
Reflecting on their time on the island, Karen said the intense demands of running the hotel led to significant stress and burnout, which prompted them to rethink their future.
‘We both knew it was the right time to leave,’ she said.
While the couple moved to the UK in search of a slower pace of life, it was a six-week trip to New Zealand in 2015 that proved to be a turning point.
‘I thought I needed the security of a house, but I realised I didn’t - we had our home with us, just on wheels,’ she said.
Shortly after returning, Myles suggested taking a year out to travel around Europe, and Karen agreed.
They left the UK in March 2016, crossing into Spain, and never looked back.
Since then they have travelled extensively, from Norway in the north to Morocco in the south, and from Portugal to Estonia, covering around 107,000 miles in their motorhome.
While early trips were carefully planned, Karen said they now take a more spontaneous approach.
‘Day to day we follow our instincts,’ she said. ‘We might plan loosely, but often we’ll arrive somewhere for one night and stay for three.’
The couple are currently in Morocco and plan to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and eventually the Philippines.
Despite the idyllic image often associated with life on the road, Karen said the reality can be very different.
‘It’s not all Instagram-perfect. There are breakdowns, bad weather and moments where things go wrong,’ she said.
The couple fund their travels through a mix of rental income, investments and writing. Karen said one of the biggest surprises has been how affordable the lifestyle can be.
‘In places like Morocco we can spend about £7 a day on a campsite,’ she said. ‘We’re probably spending 50 per cent less than we would in the UK.’
Now marking a decade on the road, Karen hopes their story encourages others to reflect on what makes them happy.
‘It’s not about how far you go, it’s about what you learn along the way,’ she said.