Both women’s stories look different. Jayne Hartley, CEO Noventre Jayne started her career in 1999 within the tech sector as a Data Analyst, as progressed through to a business analyst, and then on to project management right up until she became the CEO of Noventre – formerly Elite Group IT and Wi-Manx - three years ago. She still remembers the question she was asked in her first ever interview that has stuck with her throughout all the sectors she has been a part of.