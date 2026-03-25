No two careers look the same. Behind every title is a unique story, different industries, lessons learned, challenges overcome.
Yet what brings people together isn’t identical experience, but shared values.
At Noventre, one of the island’s leading providers for IT and Telecoms solutions, it is this alignment of purpose that fuels the company’s growth and their relationships with local people and businesses.
We sat down with CEO Jayne Hartley and IT Solutions Engineer Melissa Hutton to explore their professional journeys and discover how their personal values help shape the culture and future of Noventre.
Jayne Hartley, CEO Noventre
Both women’s stories look different. Jayne Hartley, CEO Noventre Jayne started her career in 1999 within the tech sector as a Data Analyst, as progressed through to a business analyst, and then on to project management right up until she became the CEO of Noventre – formerly Elite Group IT and Wi-Manx - three years ago. She still remembers the question she was asked in her first ever interview that has stuck with her throughout all the sectors she has been a part of.
‘I remember being in the interview and being asked, “what's more important, data or information?” And I was like, I've got no idea. I don't understand the question. Then the chap saying to me, “well, think about it.” He said, “you've got data, and then you want to create information.” I realised, it's data, because, if you don't get your data right, the information is useless.
You've got to get your data right. I think that started a probably quite geeky, but lifelong interest in data, and I've carried that through with me all through my career.’
Jayne’s first degree in Psychology and Dance Studies could not have been more different to her master's degree in Business Systems Analysis and Design.
‘The Masters gave me that confidence boost to say, well, I can do this. So, you take that step, and you go, do, and then you work out what's going to come after that, and what opportunities will follow.
Each time, it's about the people that you meet. It's about the experience that you gain and maximising that opportunity.’
Arriving at Noventre three years ago, Jayne immersed herself in the company at a crucial time, amid a merger.
Melissa Hutton, IT Solutions Engineer
After being made redundant over a year ago, Melissa was unsure what her future job prospects would look like.
One of the most important things she was looking for in a new employer would be one that did the job properly, without cutting corners to make the process easier.
Today, Melissa takes pride in her position as IT Solutions Engineer at Noventre, through providing both existing customers and prospective clients with an efficient and honest approach.
‘I've joined the business at a crucial and busy time. We're prioritising our existing customers, while building a new customer base as well. A big focus is around our existing customers and creating migration plans for them.
We’re approaching them and saying, “Look, there's a new way of working. It's better. This is why, this is what we see for you guys, and this is how we're moving.”’
She finds the company's recent changes, such as the rebrand to Noventre, positive and believes the company operates with integrity and prioritises customer care.
With Melissa joining the company at a transitional stage of rebranding, her focus as an IT Solutions Engineer involved creating migration plans, moving systems from on-premise to the cloud and guiding customers through this transition.
As a new member of the team, Melissa didn’t always have all the answers, which is where her colleagues came in.
‘If you’re not putting your hand up and saying, “I can help, or at least I can try to help,” that’s the worst thing.
One of the most important things is collaboration and the eagerness to work together.’
Noventre is passionate about delivering a trustworthy service to their customers, whether it be from your home with installing your broadband, or helping your business recognise Phishing scams which could be detrimental to your brand.
While their journeys into the industry may have taken different paths, what unites Jayne and Melissa, and the wider Noventre team – is a shared commitment to doing things the right way.
By combining strong leadership, technical expertise and a culture grounded in clear values, the team works collaboratively to deliver solutions that truly serve their business clients and residential customers.
It is this collective mindset, prioritising integrity, continuous improvement and long-term relationships that set Noventre apart from the rest.
Noventre isn’t just about providing IT and Telecoms services, they offer trusted partnerships that help local people and local businesses move forward in the digital age with confidence.
The rebrand was an important step to reset the company’s identity and clarify its purpose, who it serves and how. It also helped unify several previously separate brands under one modern, fresh identity that the team could feel proud of.
While the name may be new to some customers, the business behind it is not. With over 20 years of experience, the company remains a trusted part of everyday life on the Isle of Man.
For further info and enquiries about Noventre’s products and services:
Tel. 663 333
W: noventre.com