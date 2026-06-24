A discrimination claim against the Manx Co-op Society has been settled for an undisclosed sum.
Rachel Victoria Willis, who had worked at the Co-op store in Ramsey, had lodged a claim with the employment tribunal alleging unfair dismissal / redundancy including constructive dismissal.
She also contended she had been discriminated on the grounds of disability relating to her sight loss.
But in joint statement issued by Ms Willis and the Manx Co-operative Society Limited, it has been confirmed that the complaint has been resolved and settled via the Manx Industrial Relations Service.
Terms of the settlement are confidential, and it includes an undisclosed sum.
The Manx Co-op Society said it maintains a ‘zero-tolerance approach to discrimination’.
Ms Willis had begun to lose her sight in August 2015. Having originally been registered as partially sighted at that time, she was ultimately registered blind in January 2024.
She had sought to amend her claim, alleging serious shortcomings in the Co-op’s handling of the disclosure process.
It emerged during a pre-hearing review that ER Services, the Co-op’s Human Resources provider, had been undertaking an investigation into bullying and discrimination claims at the Ramsey Christian Street Co-op store.
In a statement, the Manx Co-operative Society said it ‘maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and remains committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workforce’.
It said it has a ‘strong track record of promoting equality and complying with equality law’ and ‘continues to ensure that its policies, standards and workplace behaviours meet the expectations of its colleagues, members and the wider island community’.
The Co-op added: ‘The Society will always take appropriate action where necessary to ensure its proactive approach to equality, diversity and inclusion continues to strengthen.
‘Whilst the Co-op values transparency, it cannot comment in detail on internal staffing matters that are the subject of ongoing investigations.’
Ms Willis said: ‘I am grateful for the support of Sight Matters and the team at Callin Wild, fed by advocate Mark O'Connor and supported by Breeshey Jansen and James Dudley.
‘I hope the Co-op will remain focused on inclusion and diversity, uphold its values and take appropriate action where those standards fall short.’