A photography exhibition featuring the TT course will open in April.
It is called The Thrill of It and it will be hosted at Proud Gallery in central London from April 15 to April 22.
It is created by artist and journalist Rachael Clegg, who is from Rochdale and specialises in motorsport.
Born into a motor racing family, Rachael Clegg’s father Noel Clegg, and grandfather Tom Clegg were Isle of Man TT racers, passing on their passion for motorsport to her.
The series features Clegg herself in nude choreographed shots to illustrate real-life stories from both circuit’s rich racing history, with all photographs shot at the exact location where a significant racing moment occurred.
The body of work combines both original imagery demonstrating knowledge of the sport and passion for visual storytelling.
The exhibition follows the launch of Clegg’s first book in 2022 called Rachael Clegg Book 1: the Isle of Man TT inspired by her Milestones photography series.
Rachael Clegg said: ‘I enjoy the mischievous interplay with the nude and the story behind each picture.
‘Many of the shots are taken on live roads with the TT itself taking place on public roads, so there’s a sense of danger to the work too.
‘I was brought up in a family of TT racers so the Isle of Man TT course has always been hallowed ground to me, as has the Nürburgring in Germany [which also features in the exhibition].
‘The images pay homage to the pursuit of the thrill of being the fastest and surviving, and the exhibition is a celebration of risk in a risk-averse world.’
Admission to the exhibition is free.