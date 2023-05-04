A new exhibition has been launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann.
Rushen and Western Mann is one of four rotary clubs in the Isle of Man and plays an active role in community life in the island.
The club, formed in 1973, has more than 50 members, who meet each Tuesday evening at the George Hotel in Castletown.
Rotary is a global network of clubs with 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries.
It looks to act on the world’s most persistent issues and create lasting change.
Club president Michael Gallagher said: ‘Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision.
‘For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects.
‘From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.
‘Through lots of photographic memories, I hope this exhibition shines a light on the role of Rotary in the local community of Rushen and Western Mann over the last 50 years.
‘We hope visitors will come along and recognise a few familiar faces and learn a bit about Rotary and how we continue to support the wider community, whilst having fun and fellowship.’
John Quirk, coordinator for Rushen Heritage Trust which operates the Heritage Centre, added: ‘During March and April we ran a superb exhibition, loaned to us by Manx National Heritage, about the artist William Hoggatt.
‘We look to rotate our exhibitions on a regular basis, to keep attracting visitors back to the Heritage Centre, and we are sure that the tireless work of the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann will have created memories for many people during the last half a century.
‘We hope everyone who has been involved with, or helped by, the club will call in and see the exhibition.’
The 50th anniversary exhibition is being held at the Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street and runs until Saturday, June 13.
Run by volunteers, the Rushen Heritage Centre, where the event is being held, features a series of exhibitions each season.
It also acts as a visitor information centre for the public in collaboration with agency Visit Isle of Man, and sells a number of Rushen Heritage Trust books, postcards, and merchandise.
And it sells a selection of other maps and books about Rushen.
The Heritage Centre is open 10am-4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.
Entry is free, with donations welcome.