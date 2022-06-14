Experts by Experience hold first ever art exhibition

An art exhibition will take place tomorrow in Douglas to preview the first ever project produced and curated by ‘Experts by Experience’.

Experts by Experience is a newly-formed group of around 15 people, comprising of individuals who either use or have used the island’s mental health services and members of Manx Care’s mental health team.

Its aim is to use the combination of skills and lived experience of members to help enhance the range of mental health services provided on the island.

The group’s first project is the decoration of the reception area and consulting rooms at the Community Mental Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas.

The group has produced around 50 pieces of artwork through a combination of group painting sessions and individual efforts in order to create a brighter and more welcoming environment for service users and staff, with the project funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council.

The artwork will be on display between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday, June 15 at the Methodist Church, Central Promenade, Douglas (Upper Hall, Prom Space) for members of the public to enjoy, prior to it being installed at the Community Mental Health Centre.

The exhibition will be free to attend, and tea and coffee will be provided.

Tania Linden, head of operations for Adult Mental Health Services, said: ‘The formation of the Experts by Experience group is really exciting because we know that some of the most impactful recovery work can be achieved when people with lived experience of mental health issues work with mental health practitioners to support others facing their own personal mental health challenges.