Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘The formation of the Major Projects Board is an important step towards improving the way capital schemes are handled by the Isle of Man Government. It will play a key role in delivering the objectives of Our Island Plan and we are therefore looking to appoint people with the skills, energy and commitment to make a real difference. In addition to delivering schemes and ensuring value for money, the Board may also be required to advise the Council of Ministers on options to improve asset and project management across government.’