A new initiative between an island business and Hospice saw sales increase at one of the charity’s stores by 236% over three days last week.
Investment firm Nedbank Private Wealth collaborated with Hospice Isle of Man on the first-ever Hospice Shop takeover.
A total 20 volunteers from the Douglas firm used their annual ‘volunteer day’ to help with the running of the shop in Duke Street.
Volunteers also got involved in the behind-the-scenes operation of the store, by running deliveries to shops around the island, and managing stock at the main warehouse.
The aim of the three-day takeover was to support the charity in increasing awareness of their newest store in Douglas and raise essential funds.
It also provided the opportunity for Nedbank Private Wealth staff to give back to the local community.
Figures from the store indicated the takeover helped create a significant uplift with store sales at the Duke Street shop increasing by 236% across the three days, when compared to the shop average.
Head of private banking at Nedbank Andrew Halsall said: ‘Our aim from the start was to help Hospice Isle of Man raise as much awareness for the store as possible while supporting our staff giving back to our local community.
‘We are delighted that we’ve been able to tick both of these boxes in addition to raising funds, making the takeover a huge success for both sides.
‘Our thanks goes to the Hospice Isle of Man teams and volunteers for their support throughout the initiative.’
Hospice chief executive John Knight added: ‘With Nedbank Private Wealth’s support we saw our average shop sales increase significantly.
‘Over 15% of the income needed to fund the continuous running of Hospice Isle of Man comes from the hospice shops around the island.
‘This takeover was the first of its kind for us and highlights how, with a bit of innovative thinking, passion and support from the local community and volunteers, we can truly make an impact.
‘Thank you to Nedbank Private Wealth’s team of volunteers for their time and enthusiasm, making this a great success and helping to raise valuable funds for Hospice Isle of Man.’
All funds raised during the takeover will go towards helping the charity continue to provide a full-service care provision to the island’s community.