The report by former police officers into allegations made by representatives of Dr Rosalind Ranson has been released after a Freedom of Information request.
It was previously reported that those investigations found there was no evidence that documents had been concocted.
The claim was made during the tribunal and related to a failure to disclose documents when requested by Dr Ranson, with her legal representative saying they had doubts over their veracity.
After an FoI request, both the Expol investigation report, as well as the report of Riela Cyber, which carried out the detailed examination, were released and lay out how the conclusion that there was no concoction was reached.
Part of the allegations related to a meeting that it first appeared was held before Dr Ranson was in post as medical director.
However, Expol found that this was one error by the minute taker and that the meeting took place on February 4, 2020, rather than January 4, 2020, by which time she was in post.
The report said that ‘the irregularity in the date was not noticed by any of the recipients, including Dr Ranson, who received and opened the minutes’.
The same issued occurred on April 9, 2020, this time the meeting (reference Z471) was referred to as happening on March 9, 2020, again this was not picked on by any recipients of the email who attended the meeting.
However, this second occurrence caused a wider issue as it related to the Senior Medical Leadership Team which didn’t exist on March 9. Its first meeting wasn’t held until March 15.
Expol found: ‘That the issue was a direct result of the error on the date of Z471 minutes.’
Another issues caused by this meeting was the used of a template that it was said was not in use until the end of March 2020.
Expol said: ‘No evidence was obtained from those regularly acting as minute takers, to suggest that any new template was introduced or utilised during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, if one had been introduced at that time then it would have been valuable for the actual meeting date of April 9, 2020.’
The company also found that a later meeting which was said to have been held on Microsoft Team wasn’t and that this was recorded as a simple error by the minute taker.
Another area Expol looked at was ‘material differences’ between minutes relating to a meeting.
It found that: ‘Evidence obtained from attendees link the detail to one meetings and the investigation teams have accepted the views of those concerned that each had different roles with different focus, recall and responsibilities.’
As a result of all of these conclusions, Expol found that no documents had been concocted and when reflecting on the period these documents relate to, the pressure on the people involved meant that ‘mistakes were inevitable’.