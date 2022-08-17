Extra sitting of Tynwald to discuss cost of living crisis
Wednesday 17th August 2022 6:26 am
Cost of living crisis ()
Tynwald is go be recalled to discuss the cost of living crisis.
The island’s top politicians have been summoned officially by the President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly.
The purpose is to discuss the cost of living crisis and the government’s outline response.
It will meet on September 13.
The Council of Ministers met yesterday to discuss the issue.
