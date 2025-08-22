Douglas City Council has launched a campaign aimed at tackling cigarette litter during this year’s Manx Grand Prix.
The authority is working with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and race organisers to highlight the impact discarded cigarette ends have on the environment and encourage proper disposal.
The ‘Cigarette Butts Are Rubbish’ campaign focuses on reducing the amount of cigarette litter in Douglas during the busy race fortnight, when thousands of visitors are expected in the capital. The initiative aims both to keep the streets clean and protect marine life.
Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter in the UK, despite only a minority of people being regular smokers. Four out of five cigarettes smoked outdoors are disposed of incorrectly, according to Keep Britain Tidy.
Research shows many smokers do not view cigarette ends as litter, while around 40% are unaware that butts dropped in the street can end up in the sea through drains and waterways.
Councillor Falk Horning, chair of the Environmental Services Committee, said: ‘We know the vast majority of smokers want to do the right thing, but the link between littered cigarette butts and marine pollution is still not widely understood. The impact this has on our environment is huge.
‘With thousands of additional visitors expected in Douglas and the island during the Manx Grand Prix, now is the perfect time to reinforce the message that every butt binned is a step towards a cleaner, healthier environment for all.’
Cigarette butts are difficult to remove once discarded. They are often washed into drains before making their way into rivers and the sea. Despite common misconceptions, they are made of plastic rather than paper, meaning they do not biodegrade. A single butt can persist in the environment for many years, releasing chemicals harmful to wildlife and marine life.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: ‘Cigarette butts are the most littered item and the consequences on the environment and our wellbeing are far more significant than many realise. Just one butt can contaminate up to 1,000 litres of water, posing a serious threat to wildlife.
‘That’s why we’re urging smokers to dispose of their cigarette butts properly or consider getting a Butt Box and take responsibility for their litter. Our interventions have already cut cigarette litter at major events by an average of 20%, and we’re proud to join Douglas City Council and the Manx Grand Prix to help educate, shift behaviours and make a real difference.’
During the MGP, awareness messages will be displayed on posters, banners and big screens, while extra bins will be placed at key locations. Free portable ashtrays, known as Butt Boxes, will also be available from local businesses, from the Douglas Council team at the event, and online.
Douglas Council, an Exemplar Member of Keep Britain Tidy, said it continues to invest in measures to reduce cigarette-related litter.