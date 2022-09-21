Face masks no longer required in health and care settings

Wednesday 21st September 2022 10:02 am
Share
Hand sanitiser and face masks in the reception area at Noble’s Hospital - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Visitors to health and care settings will no longer be required to wear a face mask.

Manx Care has removed the requirement with immediate effect and restrictions will also be lifted for its employees.

The change is in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guideline, with the potential for face masks to be re-introduced in the future should Covid-19 numbers rise again within the community across the winter period.

The wearing of facemasks may still be necessary in some clinical environments, with clear signage in place if required, according to Manx Care.

Some patients, service users, visitors and colleagues may also prefer to continue to wear facemasks as a precautionary measure, and the organisation ‘fully supports their personal choice to do so’.

Masks will continue to be made available in all health and social care settings operated by Manx Care, along with hand sanitiser, and members of the public are being encouraged to maintain their hand hygiene measures as a way of reducing the spread of infections and viruses.

More About:

Manx Care
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0