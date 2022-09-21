Face masks no longer required in health and care settings
Visitors to health and care settings will no longer be required to wear a face mask.
Manx Care has removed the requirement with immediate effect and restrictions will also be lifted for its employees.
The change is in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guideline, with the potential for face masks to be re-introduced in the future should Covid-19 numbers rise again within the community across the winter period.
The wearing of facemasks may still be necessary in some clinical environments, with clear signage in place if required, according to Manx Care.
Some patients, service users, visitors and colleagues may also prefer to continue to wear facemasks as a precautionary measure, and the organisation ‘fully supports their personal choice to do so’.
Masks will continue to be made available in all health and social care settings operated by Manx Care, along with hand sanitiser, and members of the public are being encouraged to maintain their hand hygiene measures as a way of reducing the spread of infections and viruses.
