Gales are causing issues on the island’s roads with a tree blocking a main road in Douglas.
A tree is completely blocking the New Castletown Road close to Anagh Coar. Buses are being diverted via the Business Park and through to Braddan Bridge and Quarterbridge.
Meanwhile, while a fallen tree also caused problems on the TT Course at Bishopcourt
A yellow weather warning - meaning ‘be aware’ - has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds which have reached 65mph in parts and remains in place until 11pm. A yellow warning is also in place for coastal overtopping which is in place until 6pm.
On Facebook, Isle of Man Constabulary says: ‘Please be advised that the New Castletown Road is completely blocked due to a tree down. Please use an alternative route. We will provide an update once the tree is cleared.’
A tree has is also down on Victoria Road tree down near old the prison site closing the road.
There’s also a branch/tree down on Somerset Road - officers are in attendance.
Earller the force also said there were reports of a tree down at Bishopcourt near Kirk Michael which had completely blocking the road.
Department of Infratsructure staff have been at the scene and there are reports the road has now reopened. In addition the East Baldwin Road has also been blocked by a fallen tree.