Turnip carving and traditional Manx music and dance were just some of the Hop tu Naa activities on offer at Cregneash over the weekend.
Crowds gathered in the southern village for one of the Isle of Man’s oldest continuous traditions and one of it’s most iconic features, the Manx moot or turnip being available for families to carve and decorate.
Turnip wranglers Dessie Robinson and Pete Kelly ensured all the children had a moot ready to carve.
Katie King, Curator for art and social history at Manx National Heritage (MNH), said: ‘Our annual Hop tu Naa Festival at Cregneash is always a high point in the MNH calendar, and we love that so many people come down every year to keep the traditions of moot carving and song singing alive.
‘This year we had great weather and some supersized moots, with hundreds of people joining in with the celebrations.
‘On Sunday we were joined by musicians and dancers from both Skeddan Jiarg and Perree Bane dance groups, who taught our visitors some traditional songs and the Hop tu Naa dance. They put on a great performance and always add to the festival atmosphere. We are very grateful to everyone who helps us bring the festival together each year, it is a proper community event supported by wonderful people’.