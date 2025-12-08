A parent has dedicated three commemorative bricks to her family as part of a new pathway being created at King William’s College and The Buchan.
Gillian Christian purchased the engraved bricks through the schools’ ‘Rooted in Legacy, Built for the Future’ scheme, which invites families to buy personalised bricks that will be laid as part of the campus redevelopment. One brick is in memory of her late father, Dave Whittle, who was part of the Buchan community. The other two recognise her children, who are Buchan alumni and now pupils at King William’s College.
Ms Christian said the decision was a way of keeping family memories connected to the schools. ‘Buchan and KWC were so welcoming and kind - my Dad was part of the Buchan family and the impact they had and the memories they gave us was incredible,’ she said. ‘The bricks were just a nice way to keep this memory alive.’
The pathway project comes at a time of significant change for The Buchan. In early November around 100 people took part in a procession through Castletown to mark the school’s move from Westhill, its home since 1940, to the King William’s College campus. Past and present pupils, staff, parents and community representatives joined the event, which passed each of the school’s former homes before arriving at the new site.
The Buchan School was established in 1875 after Lady Buchan pledged £1,200 to support higher-class female education. It opened three years later at Stanley House as a sister school to King William’s College and formally joined the College in 1991 as its co-educational preparatory school.
Families can continue to take part in the commemorative brick scheme, which will form a permanent walkway on the redeveloped campus.
Further information is available from the schools.