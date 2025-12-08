Gillian Christian purchased the engraved bricks through the schools’ ‘Rooted in Legacy, Built for the Future’ scheme, which invites families to buy personalised bricks that will be laid as part of the campus redevelopment. One brick is in memory of her late father, Dave Whittle, who was part of the Buchan community. The other two recognise her children, who are Buchan alumni and now pupils at King William’s College.