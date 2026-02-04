Manx music band Biskee Brisht was joined by large crowds in Laxey last weekend to mark the release of its second album.
Put together following funding support from charity Culture Vannin, ‘Treading Water/Brebbal Ushtey’ is a fully bilingual recording in Manx and English.
The album was officially launched during a gig at Laxey Pavilion on Saturday, with the band being joined by support acts Julia Traser and Alice Ashe.
Band member and singer Ruby Biscoe-Taylor commented: ‘Saturday was an evening of pure joy!
‘Honestly, words can’t describe how I’m feeling after selling out our launch party. It was the first time we’ve attempted to put on a gig of that scale and to be surrounded by so much support and love for our music was beyond special.
‘Huge thank you to our support acts, Julia Traser and Alice Ashe, who were both completely brilliant, and all of the incredible musicians that joined us on stage for our set - Tom Corlett (tuba), David Kinley (guitar), Jamie Begg (trumpet), Katie Lawrence (violin), Josephine Evans (cello) and Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe (violin).
‘Seb Fosdal held everything together on the sound desk for the event and we could not have done it without him too.
‘To every person that came out to support us on a stormy January evening, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.’
Talking about the album, Chris Williamson, vice-chair of Culture Vannin, added: ‘By presenting each track in both English and Manx, the album demonstrates that Manx-language music continues to be part of a living, contemporary creative scene and that it isn’t limited to traditional contexts.
‘Its release during Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026 makes the project especially timely, reinforcing the importance of producing new, relevant cultural work in Manx for today’s audiences.’