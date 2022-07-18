Family fun day out at the seaside

The sun shone down on the crowds as they flocked to fill the beach and promenade at Port Erin, during the annual summer beach festival.

With the temperatures soaring, people from all over the island descended on the picturesque bay to cool off with a refreshing dip in the cobalt blue waters or to work up a sweat with some of the beach games and activities on offer.

The open water bay swim attracted a large crowd of competitors, with the hardy adventurers completing a lap of the bay, shadowed by kayaks, in case of emergencies.

Elsewhere, there was a giant water slide running down to the beach, an alternative crafts competition for the scruffiest dog around, a sand castle competition, kids’ rides and games and a kite flying competition.

On the water, there were a variety of ways to get about, including having a go on the unique aquabikes.

There were also chances to have a go on sea kayaks and stand up paddle boards. There was also music on the beach all the way through the weekend on the Bushy’s Colas Beach stage, organised by the Deep South Festival, with the bands Biskee Brisht, The Whiskey Boys, the Bombardiers and Shoh Slaynt keeping people entertained.

Further up the promenade, the Manx Wildlife Trust hosted its popular touch tanks.

Hundreds of people passed though the tents, eager for the chance to get up close and personal with many of the fascinating and curious creatures that inhabit the waters around the island.

The tanks included live scallops, many different varieties of starfish, sea slugs, crustaceans and the odd crab here and there, and experts marine scientists were on hand to offer fascinating details and information about each creatures.

The sea creatures were all collected from the sea bed in a safe and harmless way by volunteers from Discover Diving, and were returned to their natural habitat once the weekend was over.