The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a family fun day to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its church on Woodbourne Road.
Held on Saturday (July 20), the day will include a bouncy castle, sports and children’s games and light refreshments.
The church building was completed on the corner of Woodbourne Road and Woodside Terrace in Douglas on March 10, 1974.
The church is built in a part of the former grounds of Africa House, and is used by members of the faith from across the whole island.
It regularly sees roughly 70 to 80 members in attendance at weekly Sunday meetings, as well as being used regularly for weekly youth activities, classes and games nights.
A spokesperson from the church said: ‘Much of the work in constructing the building was done by the local members of the congregation at the time.
‘Photos of the different stages of the buildings’ construction will be on display as part of an exhibit inside the foyer area, alongside other photographs of the building being used over the years for the benefit of members and the community.
‘Also on display will be some information about the important impact that the island has had on the early expansion of the Christian restorationism movement in the mid and late 1800s, with several key figures in the early leadership of the now global church having links to the island.’
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally established in 1830 in Fayette, New York, with Joseph Smith as the first President of the Church.
All ages are welcome to come along to the family fun day, which will run from midday to 4pm.