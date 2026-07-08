The stones disappeared from Stephanie Cracknell's memorial bench and were discovered missing on Tuesday, July 7, when her husband, Ross, visited with the couple's two young children, Ada and Otis.
The family had travelled to the riverside bench, near the Laxey Wheel, to mark what would have been Stephanie's 38th birthday.
The hand-painted stones were placed around the bench by family members after it was installed as a lasting tribute to Stephanie, with each one representing a personal memory created by those closest to her.
Ross, Ada and Otis searched the surrounding area after discovering the stones had disappeared and recovered one from the nearby river.
However, the remaining stones have not been found.
In an appeal to the public, the family stressed they are not seeking to blame anyone for the stones' disappearance, but simply hope they can be returned.
Stephanie's sister-in-law, Lorna Jack-Brown, said: 'The family are not angry - they are simply heartbroken.
'These stones hold no monetary value, but they are priceless to those who loved Stephanie. They are asking anyone who may have taken the stones, or anyone who knows where they are, to please return them - anonymously if necessary.
'They also hope this serves as a reminder to the people of Laxey and visitors alike that this is not simply a bench with painted stones around it - it is a place of remembrance, reflection and love for a family who continue to navigate life without Stephanie.
'If sharing this appeal helps even one person recognise the significance of what has happened and leads to the safe return of the memorial stones, it would mean the world to Stephanie's family.'
Among those still missing, Lorna said, is a stone painted by Stephanie's sister featuring a puffin and the word 'Sister', which the family say has particular sentimental value.
Other missing stones include ones painted with the messages 'Butterflies appear when angels are near', 'Auntie Steph' with love hearts, 'Valentine's Day' with love hearts and 'Happy Mother's Day'.
Posting on social media, Ross said: 'The kids and I went to visit her memorial bench and we were devastated to find that the painted memory stones from underneath the bench had gone.
'These weren't just decorative rocks - each one holds precious memories and is completely irreplaceable.'
Ross also said the stones may have been taken by mistake.
'If someone has taken them thinking they were part of a kindness project or free to take, we completely understand that it may have been an innocent mistake,' he added.
'We would simply be so grateful if they could be returned to Steph's memorial bench or, if anyone knows where they are, please send me a message. There will be no questions asked.'