A family has raised more than £1,350 for charity after completing a gruelling 100-mile coastal run just months after their father suffered a life-threatening heart attack.
Daniel Jacobs and a group of friends and family took on the ‘Race the Sun’ challenge last weekend, setting off from Peel at sunrise and returning just after sunset. The run, which took nearly 17 hours to complete, was inspired by Daniel’s father-in-law, Philip Frear, who underwent a double heart bypass earlier this year.
Philip’s health scare began in December last year when he suffered a heart attack and had to be transferred off-island for emergency treatment at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital. His daughter, Rebecca, said the experience had been a terrifying ordeal for the whole family.
‘It was obviously a massive worry and none of us expected it,’ Rebecca said. ‘The fact he was being treated off-island made things a lot more complicated than it would have been if he was just down the road. However, the team he had at the hospital were absolutely phenomenal and we were very lucky to have them. We’re very grateful for what they did for my dad, and he is now well on the road to recovery.’
In recognition of the care Philip received, the family decided to split the funds raised between the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Charity and Guide Dogs UK – two causes close to their hearts.
‘It was always our intention to raise money for the Guide Dogs, as we have always looked to support them,’ Rebecca said. ‘However, after what happened with my dad, we wanted to split the money in half. We’re aware that neither of the charities are based in the island, but we know that many people here benefit from them just as we did.’
The family has a long-standing connection with Guide Dogs UK, with Rebecca and Daniel’s eldest daughter, Katie, previously raising £2,500 to name her own guide dog, ‘Poppy’.
The group of ten runners, known as ‘Dexter’s Support Crew’ – named after the family’s golden retriever – included Daniel Jacobs, Richard Frear, Kevin Pullman, Joshua Kratzer, Rob Arthurs, Max Talavera, Craig Leece, Kewin Kerruish, Harrison Pickard and Christopher Killey. The team finished 12th out of the 32 teams that took part in the event.
‘The weather made it very challenging and hard going at times, but Dexter’s Support Crew put in an amazing effort,’ Rebecca said. ‘My nephew even came all the way from Frankfurt in Germany, so the team is full of people from far and wide. I didn’t want to run that myself as I thought I’d have my own cardiac event!’
The family has expressed their gratitude to all those who supported the fundraiser, which remains open until May 24.
‘Our thanks go to all who have supported our fundraiser; their support encouraged the team along the route and has meant we have been able to raise money for our two very worthwhile charities,’ Rebecca said.