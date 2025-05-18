Breast Cancer Now has apologised to its Isle of Man volunteers, saying a misunderstanding led to confusion over recent fundraising activities on the island.
The charity faced backlash from local supporters last week after fundraisers from the UK were seen collecting donations outside supermarkets, including Tesco and Co-op, without the knowledge of the island’s long-established Isle of Man Breast Cancer Now group,
Concerns raised by the Mannin Cancers Support Group, a separate Manx charity, which last week issued a warning after it received reports that individuals had been collecting donations outside stores using ‘very high-pressure techniques’ on shoppers.
One shopper who was approached by two fundraisers at Tesco in Port Erin last week told the Mannin Cancers Support Group they were ‘very persuasive,’ and used flattery and ‘patter’ as part of their pitch.
In a statement, Breast Cancer Now acknowledged that the Isle of Man group, which has raised more than £2 million for the charity over the years, had not been informed about the planned fundraising drive, leading to confusion and distress.
Rachael Franklin, the charity’s director of fundraising, communications, and engagement, said: ‘We want to apologise to the Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man group who were not made aware that we were going to have fundraisers on the Isle of Man, and indeed that we chose to fundraise on the island.
‘This is because of a miscommunication between teams at Breast Cancer Now. For this, we want to apologise to Angie, Sandy, Kim and all of the wonderful members of the group, as it is evident that this has been distressing for them – as they have been confused as to why the fundraisers are on the Isle of Man and have been in a difficult position not being able to easily answer questions about this campaign.
‘Face-to-face fundraisers will no longer be on the Isle of Man and won’t be, in future,’ Ms Franklin said.
Ms Franklin also highlighted the significant contributions made by the Isle of Man group over the years, saying: ‘We are so grateful for the Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man group’s ongoing support and the close relationship we have together.
‘Through this support we have funded world-class research that is making a difference to how we understand breast cancer, how we detect it, and how we treat it, to ensure people with a diagnosis have kinder treatments and a better quality of life.
‘We want to assure [supporters] that the fundraisers you have seen in the Isle of Man over the last week, have been through rigorous training, and it is a genuine way we fundraise, which is highly regulated.
‘However, if you do want to change your mind and want to cancel your gift, that is fine, and you will receive information on how to do this.’