His mum Savina described her son as having a ‘massive heart’ and a ‘huge smile’ who was a doting uncle and ‘protected the vulnerable’.
Mr Thomas, 29, was about to move to Dubai to launch his new business and was also looking forward to celebrating his 30th birthday when he was killed after being thrown off the bonnet of Jackson Paul’s car.
On Monday Paul, 35, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty earlier this month of death by dangerous driving following a trial.
The court previously heard how Jordan lay on the bonnet of the BMW being driven by Paul, of Palace Road, Douglas, and died after falling backwards onto the road when the car sped forward before coming to a sudden halt.
Mr Thomas sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident on Harbour Road, Onchan, on the evening of February 25 last year and died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
During sentencing on Monday, a victim impact statement from Savina was bravely read out by her daughter and Jordan’s sister Jade.
It said: ‘Jordan was getting ready to meet us and the family for an occasion on Sunday, February 25. He had his nice clothes lined up in a row ironed. Jordan didn’t show up to meet us at the venue, instead the police did.’
Jordan had already packed his suitcase for the start if a new chapter in his life, starting a new broker business in Dubai which he was due to leave for just four days after his death.
In the statement, mum Savina said: ‘He worshipped his family and friends and was excitedly arranging to have his 30th birthday on a super yacht in Dubai which was going to be four weeks later.
‘He had worked from the age of 13 years and had several successful businesses. He was full of ideas and a workaholic - his last being a window cleaning business which he had just expanded.’
Jordan also raised money for charity. He had a mobile valeting business and, during ‘Mad Sunday’ at TT, he cleaned motorbikes and helmets to raise money for a baby loss charity and the Stroke Foundation.
Mum Savina said: ‘Jordan helped friends when they were down and he protected them if they were vulnerable. He had experience of this himself, it made him quite the expert. He made time for people no matter what and that’s a rarity in these busy times. He wasn’t afraid to stand up for himself or others.’
Jordan suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) but that did not prevent him from once jumping in to save a female police officer in uniform while she was being attacked by a member of public, his mum recalled.
Savina said: ‘Jordan had a fascinating brain and a huge energy which he channelled into ideas, people and work. He would not be restricted by labels given out by mental health experts to provide tick boxes nor did he agree with their medication if it wasn’t required.
‘Jordan wanted to have a family. He loved kids and they idolised him, he was like a big bear for them to hug . He was an incredible uncle and doted on all his friends and families’ children. He said when he reaches 30 and is financially stable then he would have children.’
The investigation proved difficult for Jordan’s family who felt he had ‘just become a name on a piece of paper’ and were concerned he would not come back in one piece after the post-mortem.
Recalling the time Jordan’s body was returned to the family, Savina said: ‘We had tears of joy. Imagine celebrating your son returning in a coffin for his birthday and thinking you're happy about it because he is in one part.
‘Our grief matches the size of Jordan’s massive heart that touched so many and continues to do so.’
The family say no sentence handed down to Paul would compare to the life sentence they are now suffering.
Savina added: ‘Whatever sentence the defendant is given here today, its insignificant compared to the sentence we are living.
‘We are the ones being sentenced and we will never see Jordan again. Our boy has gone forever, there will be no more dreams, ideas or grandchildren.
‘His huge smile and the joy he brought is no more. We will forever be haunted that Jordan was killed in such a senseless manner outside our home.’
During sentencing, Deemster Graeme Cook accepted Paul must have foreseen Jordan could have been injured in the way he drove that evening and that reaching a speed of 30mph or more and then braking sharply was dangerous.
He said: ‘No sentence that I pass can ever value Jordan Thomas’s life. Any sentence, nor indeed the sympathy which the court expresses to his family, can diminish their profound loss or anguish.