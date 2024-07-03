Tributes have been paid to well-known Steam Packet chief cook Paul Turton who has lost his short battle with cancer just two months after he retired.
The Manxman sounded its horn and gave a water jet salute in Douglas harbour in a fitting tribute to Paul who died in Hospice on June 27 at the age of just 60.
He had only retired from the Steam Packet in April after a career lasting more than 30 years, with most of his working life on the Ben-my-Chree.
The father-of-four was on board the Steam Packet’s new flagship vessel Manxman as it made its journey home to the island from the shipyard in South Korea.
It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and the highlight of his career.
For many years, Paul had organised the on-board collections during the Isle of Man TT.
This year the collections raised more than £18,000 for the Rob Vine Fund, taking the total donated to £360,000 since the first annual collection was held in the mid-1990s. Paul’s family believe the total collected for all charities will be approximately £500,000.
Paul started out with the Steam Packet in 1994 as a temporary position with the ‘black gang’ in the workshops on Fort Street.
In 1998 he started working full-time on the then brand-new Ben-my-Chree as a customer services assistant. He got seconded over to the Lady of Mann for the Isle of Man TT in 2002. By 2006 he was working on the SuperSeacat in summer and the Ben in winter.
Then in 2010, Paul expressed an interest in training to become a cook. He became second cook and then in 2013 chief cook on the Ben and that’s where he stayed until 2023 when Manxman took over services.
Widow Lynn said from their home on Hillside Avenue, Douglas: ‘He didn’t show any interest in the home about cooking up until then. I remember one Christmas we were cooking the Christmas dinner and he said “will you get out of the kitchen?”. I said “you don’t have to tell me twice - feel free! The kitchen is yours.’
Paul had travelled to South Korea, initially for two weeks, while the ship was being completed and returned in May and was away for eight weeks as the Manxman made its way home via Hong Kong, Singapore, Muscat, Jeddah, the Suez Canal, and on to Southampton.
During his career he worked on 10 vessels but the Ben-my-Chree was always his favourite. ‘The Ben was always his ship. But Paul loved the Manxman - he said it was spacious and a beautiful ship,’ said Lynn.
It had always been his intention to retire this April when he turned 60. Sadly he was diagnosed with lung cancer in December last year. Even when he was ill in June this year, he was still going down to the boat to collect TT charity donations and carrying the money down to the bank.
Paul leaves wife Lynn, daughters Gemma, Lisa, Melissa, Annmarie, four son-in-laws and six grandchildren. Despite his illness, he was determined to walk Annmarie down the aisle on June 15 when she married husband Brandon.
Melissa said: ‘He was always smiling, mischievous, a practical joker but he was also completely selfless, always putting others before himself and willing to help out in any way he could. He was a family man, the one that fixed everything and definitely the world’s best grandad. The best of the best.’
‘He definitely lived life with a full glass,’ said Gemma’s husband Chris.
Lynn thanked the Manx public for all the love and support they have given since her husband’s death.
Paul’s funeral will be held on July 17 at St Ninian’s church. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Paul’s chosen charities the Rob Vine Fund and Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club.