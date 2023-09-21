Expressions of interest are being sought to run a popular beachside café.
Port Erin’s Commissions is looking for companies or individuals to take up a short-term lease for the Cosy Nook Café on Shore Road.
Foraging Vintners has been running it as a pop up bar throughout the summer season since 2021.
The local authority said it would consider a seasonal lease from April 1 to September 30 or an annual lease of up to three years.
But it said any proposed use may require planning permission as the Cosy Nook is a registered building.
The café closed in 2019 and the following year the village commissioners voted to knock down the old cottage, having submitted a planning application to replace it with a new Art Deco-style building.
Rushen Heritage Trust opposed the move and the building was subsequently placed on the island’s protected building register.
Port Erin Commissioners lodged an appeal to get the Cosy Nook de-registered but this was rejected by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Expressions of interest in running the café have to be submitted no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, October 4.