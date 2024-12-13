One of the most popular bakeries in Douglas is up for sale.
The Pat-a-Cake bakery on Duke Street has been put up for sale and is on the market for £550,000.
The privately-owned bakery was established more than 30 years ago but now the owners are looking to sell up.
The building consists of the shop floor area at the front with the bakery behind. The second floor has been used by the business for storage but it is registered for two flats.
The building is being sold by Dean Wood estate agents and will be a freehold tenure.
Pat-a-Cake has been popular with people wanting to order cakes for special occasions and for its long pasties which people ordered for events and family dos.
The building is being sold as a business but it is unclear if the premises will remain a bakery.
After announcing the sale on social media, many expressed their disappointment Pat-a-Cake is closing.
One said: ‘Someone please buy it and run it as it has best Devon splits, cream scones and pasties around.’
Another added: ‘What a total shame, the best Cornish pasties on the island, very sad.’
A third said: ‘I am gutted. That was always a favorite.’
Anyone interested in buying the building can go to the Dean Wood website.