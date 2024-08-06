A sell-out crowd took to the Villa Marina on Friday night for a performance from the popular UK musician Paolo Nutini.
The Scottish singer-songwriter performed a variety of his hits such as ‘Pencil Full of Lead’, ‘New Shoes’, ‘Iron Sky’ and ‘Candy’.
Fans took to social media to say how much they enjoyed the performance, with one commenting: ‘Amazing gig! Definitely the best I’ve been to at the Villa so far.
‘Hopefully he comes back again! It’s been nice to see a better range of acts over the year and some bigger names.’
Another said: ‘He was amazing and I was absolutely mesmerised! What a voice.’
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘We were beyond excited that Paolo Nutini would take to the stage live in the Royal Hall.
‘He has cemented himself as one of the finest artists of his generation, known for his live performances that mix his blue-eyed soul with a cross-genre musical kaleidoscope.’
Nutini told the Royal Hall crowd that he had said ‘hello’ to the fairies at the Fairy Bridge and had also been to Quids Inn on Douglas Promenade.
The Scot also paid a visit to the Sound Records shop in Wellington Street, Douglas.
Despite a generally positive reaction to the gig, the Villa Gaiety received a number of complaints regarding members of the crowd talking during Nutini’s set.
One comment on social media read: ‘It was an amazing gig, but I must admit some of my enjoyment was marred with the constant loud chatter and laughter from behind and to the right of us.
‘It is rude and disrespectful when an artist is performing to have conversations. If I felt the need to have a conversation with a friend, I would take it outside.’
The complaints regarding noise from the crowd prompted the Villa Gaiety to issue a reminder for attendees to be ‘considerate’ ahead of Squeeze’s performance in the Royal Hall on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson from the Villa said: ‘This is a friendly reminder that we aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for audiences and artists.
‘We want you to enjoy the show, therefore we ask that you are considerate of both the performers and the people around you and conversation levels are kept to a minimum or saved until the end.’
Popularity for Nutini’s gig was evident by the fact that the show was sold out in less than half an hour on Wednesday, July 10.
Villa Marina staff had limited ticket sales to ‘strictly’ six per transaction due to the high demand expected for the show, which turned out to be correct as no more tickets were available by roughly 9:24am.
Many fans who missed out on tickets took to social media to share their frustration after news broke that that the event had sold out.
One said they’d joined the virtual queue to buy tickets at 6.30am on Wednesday - two and a half hours before they went on sale - and still ended-up empty handed.