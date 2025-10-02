A new family-led estate agency, Koops & Co, has launched in the island.
The new firm says it will ‘bring together extensive experience, modern technology, and a community-focused approach to help local homeowners buy and sell with confidence’.
Koops & Co has been founded by husband-and-wife team David and Kat Cox-Cooper.
A spokesperson for the Douglas-based firm said: ‘With more than 15 years of experience in the Manx property market and a respected industry qualification, David brings deep knowledge of what sellers and buyers value most in an agent.
‘Kat adds a wealth of expertise from a senior career in project management and operations, ensuring the business is run with efficiency, clarity, and care.
‘At the heart of the new agency are a set of promises that set Koops & Co apart: one clear, competitive fee for everyone, full price transparency with no hidden extras, and no tie-ins.
‘Clients are free to leave at any time without penalty, a bold move that reflects the team’s confidence in the service they provide.
‘Together, David and Kat share a vision to do estate agency differently, and to do it right. They are committed to being approachable, supportive and accountable, with no pushy sales tactics or jargon, just honest advice, genuine care and a vibrant, engaging brand that reflects their family-first values.
‘Every client is supported from start to finish, with access to premium marketing tools such as professional photography, 360° tours, and bespoke property brochures, alongside a client app that makes it easy to book valuations and viewings, submit or review offers, and provide feedback in real time.’
The new firm has also implemented a community pledge called ‘Sell It Forward’. For every property sold, the agency donates 10% of its commission to Manx charities, giving clients the chance to make a difference simply by moving home.
David said: ‘The Isle of Man is the place I call home, and I’m proud to use my experience in estate agency to offer a service that feels professional but also genuinely personal.
‘Selling or buying a home can be stressful – our aim is to make it as smooth and positive as possible, while raising the standard of transparency and trust in the industry.’
Kat added: ‘For us, it’s about building trust, supporting people through big life moments, and giving back to the community we’re part of. Koops & Co is about doing things properly but also doing them with heart.
‘We want to show that estate agency can be simple, honest and human.’
Homeowners looking to sell can book a free valuation via Koopsandco.com, while buyers can register their details now to be the first to hear when new properties go live.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!