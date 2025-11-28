The Whitestone in Ballasalla drew unusually large crowds on Thursday evening as Okell’s Brewery marked the annual launch of its festive St Nick’s Ale.
Despite the wet and windy weather, visitors from across the Isle of Man made their way to the pub for what has become the traditional start of the Manx Christmas season.
Each year, the brewery chooses a different venue for the first tapping of the new batch.
For 2025, The Whitestone was selected, its open fire and wood-panelled interior providing a suitably festive backdrop for the occasion.
By early evening, the pub was packed full as customers gathered for the arrival of the first firkin.
Entertainment was provided by the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, which performed outside before continuing indoors later in the night.
Shortly after 7pm, the brewery’s dray arrived with the first barrel of St Nick’s Ale, prompting a cheer from the crowd as staff prepared to serve free pints until the cask ran dry.
Head brewer Kevin Holmes said the annual launch remains an important moment for the brewery and the wider community. He told Media Isle of Man: ‘The launch of St Nick is, for us, the start of Christmas. It’s free beer, and as soon as the first cask arrived the bar was open and people enjoyed.’
Speaking about this year’s ale, he added: ‘I’m proud of all [of Okell’s beers], but this one is particularly nice. It’s fruity, has a caramel background, it’s 4.5% ABV and in perfect condition.’
The event also served as an opportunity for Okell’s to highlight developments planned for the year ahead, including ongoing work on a new premium lager and further promotional activity for its Falcon lager.
The Whitestone itself is also to get a refurb in the new year.
The brewery also confirmed that preparations for next year’s TT production schedule will begin early in 2026.