The Department of Home Affairs’ emergency planning unit recently conducted a multi-agency major incident exercise simulating a serious road traffic collision involving multiple casualties.
The event brought together the Isle of Man Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance Service and Civil Defence to test and refine their coordinated response to a complex incident.
The scenario involved a staged car crash with several injured individuals, portrayed by medical students and volunteers using realistic makeup and role-play techniques.
This allowed emergency teams to practise triage, casualty extraction, and inter-agency coordination and communication under realistic conditions.
Jane Kelly, emergency planning officer, said: ‘This training is vital to ensure our emergency services can respond quickly and effectively when real incidents occur.
‘The professionalism and teamwork demonstrated show our commitment to keeping the community safe.’
The exercise, which took place near the Vehicle Test Centre in Tromode, concluded with a debrief session where agencies shared insights and identified opportunities for further improvement.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole Wilson said: ‘I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the emergency services and partner agencies who took part in this exercise.
‘These scenarios are vital for testing plans across all agencies and ensuring that we can respond effectively in a real emergency.
‘The exercise has highlighted both strengths and areas where we can make improvements, and we will use these lessons to enhance our readiness and resilience for the future.’
The Emergency Planning Unit conducts a similar exercise every year as a key performance indicator within the Department of Home Affairs’ plan.
The emergency planning officer thanked all participants, including volunteers such as the Salvation Army, for their contribution in strengthening the island’s resilience.