Onchan Park celebrated the beginning of Christmas last week with their annual lights switch on event ‘Night of Light’.
With the lights being switched on at 6pm, there was also plenty of entertainment for attendees to get their teeth stuck into.
Free children’s entertainment and activities included a treasure hunt, meeting Santa in his grotto and face painting, while an open air cinema with specially-erected deck chairs played Christmas films.
Onchan Silver Band then played some Christmas favourites before a special performance from Platform Theatre Group.
The brilliant Roc Vannin Choir then rounded out the evening’s entertainment with a 40-minute segment of Christmas carol singing.
A spokesperson from Onchan District Commissioners commented: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who braved the weather to join us. Your support made it all worthwhile, and we are excited to confirm that the event will be back bigger and better next year!
‘A very special thank you must go to the staff of Onchan District Commissioners. Without their hard work and dedication, this event simply would not take place.’
Julie Edge, MHK for Onchan, added: ‘What a fantastic evening at Onchan’s Night of Light.
‘It was good to catch up with so many constituents and see families of all ages enjoying the lights, music and entertainment.
‘A huge thank you to Onchan District Commissioners and the whole team of staff, volunteers and supporters who clearly put in an incredible amount of work to make this happen.
‘This is exactly what true community spirit looks like – an event for everyone to enjoy together.’
The spectacular array of lights in the park will now be switched on from 3pm until midnight every day until New Year’s Day.