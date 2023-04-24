A far-right group has been posting inflammatory leaflets in the letter boxes of island homes.
Patriotic Alternative’s leaflets urged residents to ‘join us today to stop the replacement of Manx people in their homeland’.
The group, which says it is in the process of setting up a regional branch in the Isle of Man, says it is opposed to government plans to increase the population to 100,000.
Patriotic Alternative labelled the policy as ‘mass immigration’ – a description strenuously rejected by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Describing the party as ‘pro-White and pro-Manx’, the leaflet says: ‘We support an immediate halt to all immigration to ensure that the demographics of the isle are not changed irrevocably.
‘All native peoples of the British Isles have a right not to be a minority in their own homeland.’
Police said they were ‘aware of this matter’ and they had ‘dealt with’ the group.
A spokesman said: ‘The group were spoken to by officers and it was determined that while the content would be controversial, it did not breach any specific laws.
‘The group were advised about their actions and the circumstances and the people involved were recorded on our intelligence systems.’
One recipient of Patriotic Alternative’s leaflet said they felt ‘scared and disappointed’.
‘It seems that this hate group is here to stay and willing to “open an office” in the place that has received me and many others with open arms,’ they said.
‘For the last 15 years I have lived in different countries outside of my place of birth, but this is the first time that I’ve received a threat – a hate speech directly to my face.
‘We migrants don’t have any interest in “replacing anybody”, we are here for different reasons. But the common denominator will always be that we have found a better life here for which we will be eternally grateful.’
The Chief Minister said: ‘I am aware of the leaflets but I have very little knowledge of the group or indeed their representatives on the Isle of Man. It is very misleading to determine the population growth ambitions as “mass immigration”.
‘Our plans for economic growth are focused on creating new jobs and the development of a secure, vibrant and sustainable island for everyone.
‘We are clear on our vision that will provide a strong platform for the future, but also mindful of the need to ensure that we maintain the quality of life that we all enjoy on the island.
‘It is absolutely not a mass immigration policy.’
Patriotic Alternative’s leaflet talks of organising social events such as hiking, camping and group fitness activities to ‘help build strong communities that can engage in organised political activism’.
Under a section entitled ‘family values’ the leaflet says the traditional nuclear family, consisting of mother, father and children, is the nation’s building block.
‘No public body should promote any alternatives as either equal or superior to the traditional family. Children should be protected from exposure to sexualised material or LGBT propaganda in all public institutions,’ the leaflet adds.
Patriotic Alternative was founded in 2019 and incorporated in July the following year, with its registered address at International House, Mosley Street, Manchester.
Companies House lists its three directors as graphic designer Mark Collett, aged 42, account manager Laura Tyrie, 35, and Steven Blake, 59.
Mr Collett was formerly a British National Party official.
Patriotic Alternative, said to be Britain’s fastest-growing far right group, has been stoking tensions in UK towns by staging anti-migrant protests and leafleting communities over the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers.