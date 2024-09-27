After five years at the helm of the Crosby Pub Hotel in Marown, manager Angela Davies is set to work her final shift on Wednesday, October 2.
As her time comes to a close, Angela reflected on the journey she's had since first taking over, a period that saw her steer the pub through the challenges of COVID-19 and forge close bonds with the community.
In a heartfelt statement, Angela shared: ‘When I first took over, we would never have thought what was about to hit the world with COVID. We were very fortunate to work through it, providing a takeaway service of food for our local community and putting a Spar shop in the restaurant.’
Angela's tenure is noteworthy for its length, as five years is considered a significant amount of time for a pub manager in an industry known for its high turnover.
Through her leadership, the Crosby Pub adapted to the trials of the pandemic, while also contending with the broader difficulties in staffing that have impacted businesses across the island.
She praised her team, saying: ‘It’s not been an easy ride as we’ve seen the decline in recruiting team members, but we got through it and had an amazing team over the years. I couldn’t have done it without them.’
Despite the challenges, Angela fondly recalls the highs and lows shared with customers and staff alike, expressing her gratitude: ‘I want to thank each and every one of you for your friendship and support over the years. We’ve had such laughs as well as shed a few tears. I’ll miss you all.’
Looking ahead to new challenges and adventures, Angela's departure marks the end of an era for the Crosby Pub, but she promises to stay connected with the community.
‘New challenges and a new chapter in our book of life await. Thank you, everyone, and see ya soon’, she concluded.
As she bids farewell, Angela has extended an invitation for a celebration this evening (Friday), encouraging patrons to join her, Cara, and Dan for an evening of live music with Eamonn & Steph.
And of course, it wouldn't be a proper send-off without a nod to Max, Angela's beloved feline companion, who has been a familiar friend at the Marown pub.
She shared a lighthearted farewell on his behalf: ‘I’m sure Max will be missed, if not more than us. He’s coming back home with us to Kirk Michael and says 'Goodbye' as well.’
For those who have shared memories at the Crosby Pub with Angela, this evening (Friday) is set to be an emotional yet celebratory farewell.